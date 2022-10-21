No date for broadcasting of Kildare County Council meetings

Search

21 Oct 2022

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

21 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

No date has been provided yet for the broadcasting of Kildare County Council meetings.

According to KCC official Annette Aspell this will be possible when the procurement and installation of the necessary technology is completed.

Ms Aspell told a KCC meeting that despite pressures on the council’s information systems section during the Covid-19 pandemic “achievements to date include research into viable technologies that can connect with the audio-meeting system in the council chamber.”

She also pointed out that the limited internet bandwidth  available at  Newbridge Town Hall did not support video links and would not integrate with the temporary audio system.

This is a reference to the fact that meetings took place there during the pandemic to conform with social distancing rules.

Ms Aspell also said work on the technology platform options has been supplemented by the development of voting tools to facilitate the remote participation of councillors in hybrid meetings run from the chamber - meetings attended in person by councillors and via video link.

Once this is finished a proposal will go before the councillors. Ms Aspell was responding to Newbridge councillor Fiona McLoughlin-Healy, who asked when broadcasting would start given that it was “first approved over 3 years ago, in July 2019.” 

She also sought details about the “delays to date and,  and next steps required in order to prevent further delay in giving effect to the broadcasting supported by the elected members after the local elections in 2019.”

