COMPETITION TIME! Win tickets to tribute concert to Joe Dolan in Kildare

KildareNow and KildareLive have a Pair of Tickets to give away to a tribute concert to Joe Dolan at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane on Saturday, October 29.
Showtours.ie and the Dolan Family proudly present "Remembering Joe", the original Joe Dolan show, featuring the original Joe Dolan band.
Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.
We have A Pair of Tickets to give away to this event. To Enter, please send your name and contact number before 9am on Monday to editor@leinsterleader.ie
Good luck!
