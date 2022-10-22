Search

22 Oct 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Impressive Naas home offers best of both worlds

Stunning: The Brambles, near the Bundle of Sticks roundabout, is a substantial spacious bright home

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Impressive Naas home offers best of both worlds

22 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Leinster Leader reporternews@leinsterleader.ie

CME are delighted to present this impressive home to market.

The Brambles is one of those properties that offers the best of both worlds in that it is a substantial stand alone property on a mature 0.6 acres yet is located just off the Bundle of Sticks roundabout within walking distance of Naas Town and a host of facilities.

From the moment the electric gates open before you at The Brambles it is very evident that this home has been much loved, meticulously maintained and regularly upgraded.

The site is generously planted with a mature beech and laurel boundary and with feature granite walls and planters and paved BBQ area to rear.

Inside the accommodation is spacious, bright and again superbly presented.

“We at CME would highly recommend that you make arrangements to view and we are certain that you will not be disappointed,” said the auctioneer.

This home extends to 250 sq.m/ 2690 sq.ft and was built in 1997. It is located in a private cul – de – sac location and has beautifully landscaped and generously planted grounds.

It also comes with an additional out office with power and water suitable for a number of uses.

It has electric gated access with an intercom and is fully alarmed.

The sitting room is a most impressive space with a triple aspect, open fire with hand painted fireplace, granite hearth and a large bay window.

This home has a charming country style kitchen with solid pine kitchen units, five ring electric hob, double oven,, Island unit and dresser unit. For further information call CME on 045-897711.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media