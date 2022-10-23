BREAKING: Weather Warning issued for Kildare

A car stranded on a water-logged road in Wicklow last week
A Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kildare, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow.
Met Éireann Weather Warning said:
"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning (Sunday), leading to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions."
The Warning was issued at 8.10am on Sunday and is valid until 11am this morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.