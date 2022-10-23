'Clean your chimney before winter' - urges Kildare Fire Service

Kildare Fire Service has urged householders to have their chimney cleaned before winter sets in.

Experts warned that soot and other materials in chimneys could cause a fire hazard in coming months.

Kildare Fire Service said: "If a fire starts within your chimney somewhere, this could possibly lead to disastrous consequences as it is hard to reach to put it out.

"The heat could possibly radiate into upstairs or attic spaces causing a fire in the home."

"By cleaning your chimney, you are extracting all un-burnt deposits and carbon build up to reduce the chances of this happening, therefor creating a safer place for you and your families."

If your chimney is on fire

* Get out of the house.

* Ring the Fire Brigade on 112 (or 999).

* Keep calm and remain on the line until the call taker tells you to hang up.

* Do not re-enter the house until the Fire Brigade tell you it is safe to do so.