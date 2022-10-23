Search

23 Oct 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Town centre living in Newbridge

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Town centre living in Newbridge

23 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

XX

Number 919, Moorefield Crescent, Newbridge, is a superb three bedroom semi-detached residence in a central town centre location.

Moorefield Crescent is a semi-circle of 25 houses in a sought after location in the town centre opposite Tesco, only a short walk from the town centre with pubs, restaurants, banks, schools, post office and superb shopping.

This property extends to 1,278 sq.ft. (119 sq.m.) of accommodation comprising: entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining, three bedrooms, bathroom and attic space.

Well worth viewing

Features include gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, overlooking a large green area, gardens to front and rear in lawn with paved patio area, garden shed and fuel store.

This is an ideal home in an excellent central location so close to the town. It is well worth viewing.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €310,000 and who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media