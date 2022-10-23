KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Town centre living in Newbridge

XX
Number 919, Moorefield Crescent, Newbridge, is a superb three bedroom semi-detached residence in a central town centre location.
Moorefield Crescent is a semi-circle of 25 houses in a sought after location in the town centre opposite Tesco, only a short walk from the town centre with pubs, restaurants, banks, schools, post office and superb shopping.
This property extends to 1,278 sq.ft. (119 sq.m.) of accommodation comprising: entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining, three bedrooms, bathroom and attic space.
Well worth viewing
Features include gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, overlooking a large green area, gardens to front and rear in lawn with paved patio area, garden shed and fuel store.
This is an ideal home in an excellent central location so close to the town. It is well worth viewing.
The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €310,000 and who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.
