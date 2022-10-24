KILDARE: Maynooth commuter line service reopens following temporarily halt requested by gardaí

File pic: The closure occurred shortly before 11am this morning.
A commuter line service in Kildare has reopened following a request from An Garda Síochana (AGS) to temporarily halt all trains.
Gardaí told the Leinster Leader that due to an ongoing Garda operation in the area, rail services at Broombridge/Cabra were suspended at the request of AGS temporarily.
AGS added that it 'has no further information available at this time.'
The Irish Independent reported that services remained suspended for over an hour on the commuter line.
A shuttle train service had been operating between Clonsilla and Maynooth station and Dubin Bus was honouring rail tickets.
The line reopened at around 12.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.