KILDARE: Several fines handed out as drivers ignore 80km/hr speed limit

Some of the speeds recorded / Photo: Naas Roads Policing
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check operation on the R407 Sallins Bypass.
A total of 12 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued.
One driver facing is also facing Dangerous Driving prosecution for travelling well in excess of the 80km/h limit.
Gardaí said the bypass is a 80km speed zone because there is no Hard Shoulder for broken down vehicles and it is frequently used by cyclists.
