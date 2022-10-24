KILDARE TRAFFIC: 4-car crash cleared on N7 but tailbacks may delay commuters

The vehicle at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
A four-car collision happened on the N7 outbound earlier this afternoon.
The incident on the N7 westbound at J4 (Rathcoole) Lanes originally blocked two lanes before being moved to the Hard Shoulder.
There were several reports of people driving on the Hard Shoulder.
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and firefighters helped to clear the vehicles.
A spokesperson said: "We've just cleared the scene of a four car road traffic collision on the N7 (Naas Road) outbound at J4 Rathcoole."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.