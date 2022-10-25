Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 25

The death has occurred of Philip O'Brien

4 Ashley Gardens, Portlaoise, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Philip passed away peacefully in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his sisters, Chris (O'Connor), Mary (O'Brien) and Patricia (Berry). Also his nieces, nephews, brother in law, his cousin Ned Martin, neighbours and friends.

May Philip Rest In Peace.







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Enda BERMINGHAM

Kilcullen, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin / Monasteraden, Sligo



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely fought.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Celia, son David, daughters Elaine and Sandra, grandson and best pal Shane--Enda, son-in-law Keith, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends in Sligo and Dublin.

"May Enda Rest In Peace"

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (eircode W91 CD0K) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning with Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen and afterwards to Newland's Cross Crematorium. (eircode D24 EP83).

The Mass will be streamed from the parish website on;

The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid Webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Heart Foundation Appeal at https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Byrne

Wheatfield, Ardclough, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



Byrne, Desmond (Des), Wheatfield, Ardclough and late of Whitechurch, Straffan, Co. Kildare, October 21st 2022, peacefully but suddenly, at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Des, David, Amanda and Brian, daughters-in-law Angela and Rachel, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Gavin, Amy, Lee, Sophie, Alex, David and James, sisters Rosie and Vera, deceased brothers Brendan, Billy and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Des will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane (W91 YPX4) on Thursday from 4pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Whitechurch Cemetery, Straffan. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-anness-church-ardclough/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Brian Hughes

Osberstown, Sallins, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Hughes, Brian, Osberstown Park, Sallins, Naas, Co Kildare, and late of Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and Iarnród Eireann, CIE, October 21st 2022, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, deeply regretted by his loving son Stephen, sister Mary, brothers Brendan, John and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially Ursula.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Tuesday from 3-7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only, all donations to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Thomas Murray

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Murray (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10) October 20th, 2022 (peacefully) Thomas (Tommy), husband of Josephine and dear father of Nichola, Jacqueline and Gary and a much loved grandfather of Luke, Mikey, Aoibhinn and Rosa; Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (October 26th) between 6pm and 8pm. Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home on Thursday at 12:30pm followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Thomas’ funeral service may be viewed online (Live Only) by following this LINK

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Morning Star Hostel, Dublin 7.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”