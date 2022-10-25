"Second Chance Debs" fundraiser event to support family carers in Kildare

Family Carers Ireland are hosting a fundraising event on November 11 in The Hamlet Court Hotel, Johnstownbridge - a Second Chance Debs.

Did you miss your Debs the first time around, maybe you enjoyed it so much you want to go again?

Then a Second Chance Debs is for you.

All profits made from the Second Chance Debs will support the work of Family Carers Ireland.

Sarah Houlihan, Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland covering the region of Kildare and Wicklow, said:

"We are the national charity supporting the 500,000+ family carers across the country who care for loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, we support family carers and young carers through the provision of free emergency care planning, counselling, specialised training and education programmes, wellbeing support, crisis management, emergency respite/respite provision, advocacy, peer support groups, information on rights and entitlements and many other worthwhile initiatives.

"Family carers form the backbone of our healthcare system in Ireland and have been the forgotten frontline against covid-19. They are the family members, friends and neighbours looking after the most vulnerable within our communities. Very often they put aside their own needs, sacrificing their own health and wellbeing to ensure the person they care for has their needs meet. Without support for family carers, the long-term sustainability of people being cared for at home is at risk, which will place increased demands on our already over stretched health care system.

"The experience of being a family carer or knowing a family carer may strike a chord with you. Your business can help support these caring individuals from your local community through Family Carers Ireland."

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ie.

Full tickets cost €60 plus booking fee and supporters tickets cost €10 plus booking fee.