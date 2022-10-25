Kildare photographer in court over alleged Facebook posts

A freelance photographer has appeared in Naas District Court for allegedly creating false social media posts about another man.

Desmond Boland, 73, whose address was given as Curryhills, Prosperous, faces an allegation of harassment on dates between July 14, 2020 and September 1, 2021. He first appeared in court last April when Detective Sergeant Des McHale told of arresting the defendant on suspicion of harassment.

After being cautioned and charged the defendant replied “not guilty anyway.”

Det Sgt McHale said he started to investigate Facebook messages about a member of the community, who was the chairman of Prosperous Community Association.

On October 19, Dt Sgt McHale said Facebook messages were created over a protracted period of time.

He said the defendant was in the pitch and putt club and the injured party is chairman of the community association.

He said it was alleged by the defendant that funds were mislaid and that he posted messages without foundation.

Barrister Richard Wixted told the court he was applying for a junior counsel to be certified in the case.

He said that there were over 200 pages of documentation in the disclosure handed over by the prosecution and this is not a case that a solicitor could handle on their own.

Judge Desmond Zaidan certified for a junior counsel (barrister) and the case was adjourned to November 30.

