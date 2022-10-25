Kildare GAA: Straffan produce super second half to advance in Leinster Championship over Barrowhouse

Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Round 1

Straffan 0-20

Barrowhouse 0-10

Barrowhouse battled with Straffan in the opening round of the Leinster Club Junior football Champion-

ship in Crettyard on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a tough defeat to Portlaoise’s second team in the Junior ‘A’ final a couple of weeks ago, Barrowhouse were the Laois representative because only first teams are allowed to enter the provincial championships.

The home team looked like they were well in this one at half-time as well. Lee Day was electric and registered four points for them to leave them level with Kildare outfit, Straffan, at the interval.

However, Straffan got on top early in the second half and never looked back. With former Kildare star Rob Kelly in their ranks, Straffan strode to a routine victory in the end.

The away side were first on the scoreboard in Crettyard, as the sun shone down on the pitch. Full-forward Austin Allen stepped up to convert a free for Straffan and get them up and running.

Barrowhouse played against a stiff breeze in the first half, but they made the most of their opportunities. James Baldwin spotted Lee Day inside and played a clever through ball to the Barrowhouse corner forward.

Day managed to shrug off the challenge of his marker and had a sight of goal. However, Day decided to take his point from close-range and get Barrowhouse on the scoresheet for the afternoon.

James Baldwin’s pace and direct style caused Straffan some problems in the first half. The full- forward won a free after he was fouled running through, with Baldwin converting the placed ball himself to nudge Barrowhouse ahead.

Straffan struggled in front of the posts early, but they did re-take the lead. Austin Allen added another free after Rob Kelly was pulled back, and then Seán O’Connor kicked them in front following good work from John Tracey.

Barrowhouse leveled after Baldwin assisted Day for another score. While Austin Allen replied for Straffan with another free, Barrowhouse hit back with next two scores to take the lead once more.

Barrowhouse centre forward, Brian Malone, hit a wayward shot. The Straffan defence seemed to think it was trailing out of play, but the strong wind kept the ball in play.

Lee Day was alert and floated over another score for Barrowhouse to level matters.

The home side could have had a goal soon after that. Baldwin received possession and turned his marker inside out. Baldwin’s shot was expertly saved by Straffan keeper, Matthew Duggan. The rebound fell to Day, with his first attempt blocked down by a Straffan defender. Day picked up possession once more though and tapped it over the bar.

Rob Kelly's influence on proceedings had been curbed by Barrowhouse’s Seán Langton throughout the first half, converted a free to level the teams again. However, the away team registered three more wides before the half-time break.

Sean O’Shea’s side looked like they were in a super position at this point. Barrowhouse were level, 0- 5 apiece, and now could look forward to playing with the elements of the wind in the second half.

Straffan, on the other hand, were misfiring and looked out of sorts up top. Day curled over the opening score of the second half for Barrowhouse to put them ahead again. However, Straffan took control of proceedings from that point onwards, as Rob Kelly helped them dominate the Barrowhouse kick-out and keep them penned in.

The Kildare team hit eight unanswered points to leave Barrowhouse gobsmacked throughout the third quarter. Aaron Kiernan and Rob Kelly kicked two each, with Seán O’Connor, John Tracey, Brian Tracey, and Austin Allen all adding a point apiece for Straffan during this period of domination.

Barrowhouse did manage to respond and keep themselves in the mix. Fergal Murphy came into his own and landed two exceptional individual scores to cut the deficit to five points.

However, Straffan were relentless and hit back with three more. Kelly and Allen added a point each either side of one from hard-working wing-forward John Tracey. While Day replied with a delightful outside of the boot free for Barrowhouse, Straffan scored the next four points to seal victory.

Day did grab the last score of the match to complete his tally at seven points for the afternoon.

While Barrowhouse will be disappointed with how this year finished, they have all the ingredients to contend for the Junior ‘A’ title again next season and possibly go one step further this time.

Scorers

Straffan, Austin Allen (0-3 frees) and Rob Kelly (0-3 frees) 0-5 each, Brian Tracey 0-3, Seán O’Connor, Aaron Kiernan and John Tracey 0-2 each, Kevin Callan 0-1.

Barrowhouse, Lee Day 0-7 (0-2 frees), Fergal Murphy 0-2, James Baldwin 0-1.

Teams

STRAFFAN: Matthew Duggan; Mike Tracey, Niall Devane, Alex Byrne; Lee Donoghue, Ed Neenan, Rory Byrne; Tom Donovan, Cian Gaynor; Seán O’Connor, Rob Kelly, John Tracey; Brian Tracey, Austin Allen, Aaron Kiernan. Subs: Ben Kelly for Donoghue (HT), Keith Donnelly for A Byrne (HT), Liam O’Donovan for O’Connor (52 mins), Paul O’Donovan for Allen (52 mins), Kevin Callan for Donnelly (53 mins).

BARROWHOUSE: Darragh Phelan; Padraig Whelan, Tom Page, Denis Brophy; Kodi Dunne, Thomas McDonald, TJ Burke; Martin Murphy, Seán Langton; Fergal Murphy, Brian Malone, Alex Kenny; Lee Day, James Baldwin, Emmet Malone. Subs: Brian Mackin for E Malone (44 mins), Mark Prior for Phelan (49 mins), Martin Langton for Kenny (50 mins), Fergus Langton for Whelan (52 mins).

REFEREE: Kieran Olwell (Meath)