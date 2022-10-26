Kildare County Council: Newbridge site will be a mix-use building

The Liffey Lodge in Newbridge will be a mixed-use building, Kildare County Council (KCC) has revealed.

KCC confirmed the news to Fianna Fáil Cllr Noel Heavey at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeeting, which was held on Wednesday, October 19.

Cllr Heavey put forward a motion to KCC on the day, where he urged the council to 'provide details of how and when it will bring forward a process to determine the medium term split of community/housing options for its recently purchased facility known as the Liffey Lodge in Newbridge.'

In its report to members, KCC pointed out that Liffey Lodge is currently in use as a rest centre in support for displaced people from Ukraine, who are fleeing from Russia’s invasion.

KCC added that when the site becomes available for the use of the wider community in Newbridge, it’s community department will conduct an expression of interest process.

The council said that this 'will allow local groups to submit their requests to use the facility for community activities. Submissions will be assessed to ensure there is a good mix of activities and groups in the building.'

Cllr Heavey welcomed the report, saying: "Hallelujah; I am so relieved and thrilled that this will happen, and I would like to thank those concerned."

Another building that Cllr Heavey enquired about was O' Modhrain's Hall, also in Newbridge.

He said that KCC should 'pursue vigorously' the Compulsory Purchase Order for the building, and added that it was of 'huge importance' to young people in the town.

A representative from KCC told Cllr Heavey that he understood his concerns, and said that the money has been handed into the charities regulator.

KCC explained: "An amount of €19,525 in derelict sites levies accumulated to end of 2021 and these were discharged from the proceeds of sale.

"A further sum of €3,300 will become due in respect of 2022.

"I think the next step is to liase with the new owners, and to look at a timescale (for the reopening)," the representative added.

Cllr Heavey also enquired about water infrastructure upgrades in the Old Connell/Great Connell/Little Connell areas, to which KCC recommended that he bring these matters to one of Irish Water's scheduled clinics.