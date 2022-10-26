River search for man missing from Newbridge, County Kildare yields no results

Searchers have said that no evidence has been discovered relating to the whereabouts of missing man Rafał Waligora in the River Liffey in Newbridge.

The 42-year-old has been missing from his home since Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The search for Rafał took place at the same time as another search at the Milltown and Pollardstown Fen area.

A number of Civil Defence vehicles were seen near the Liffey Linear Park, in addition to a small boat.

One other Civil Defence vehicle was also spotted just outside Newbridge Garda Station.

Rafał is described as 5 foot 9 in height with brown eyes.

He has grey hair which is almost shoulder-length, shaved at the sides, and is often tied up in a ponytail.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rafał asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.