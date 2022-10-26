KILDARE: Work starts on new café beside shopping centre

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Works are currently underway on the construction of a standalone cafe/restaurant unit in the car park of Celbridge Shopping Centre.
The premises will have a gross floor area of 235 square metres, according to Construction Information Services.
The outlet will be used for the preparation and sale of food and beverages for consumption on and off the premises.
Also in the plans is an outdoor seating area, a new pedestrian crossing and landscaping.
The proposal includes the provision of 13 no. new car parking spaces (with
A total of 28 existing car parking spaces removed will be removed but 13 new spaces will be created.
There will also be eight cycle spaces.
