27 Oct 2022

Victim of alleged Kildare tied-to-bed assault does not want to proceed with case

Robertstown-Village-sign-300x225

File image

27 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

The alleged victim of an assault, who was reportedly tied to a bed, beaten and stabbed does not want to proceed with a prosecution.

Before Naas District Court was John Coyne, 30, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown,  are each being prosecuted for assault at 13 Grove Heights on March 14 last.

He is one of three men who appeared before the court earlier this year.

The court  heard at that time that it would be alleged the injured party got a phone call  from inviting him to a house in Robertstown and that the parties are known to each other.

She claimed the injured party, a man from Kildare town, was beaten by the defendants.

She said he was stabbed, a brush handle was broken and a rum bottle was used in the incident.

The court was told that a phone charger and cable were also used.

It was stated that the incident occurred over a woman that the injured party is dating and who was previously dated  by John Coyne.

It was further claimed that the injured party was knocked unconscious and tied to bed posts.

“He was kicked and punched. This went on for a number of hours,” said Gda Emma Devanny.

She said the incident came to a halt when another man came to the house. The injured man begged to be freed and this man took him to Kildare town and he was later treated in hospital.

She added the man arrived in Robertstown at 1.30pm and was returned to Kildare town at 5.45pm.

On October 19 defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the alleged victim has withdrawn his complaint and he “has made it evident he doesn't want to proceed.”

He also said that the defendant is still awaiting news on how the case may proceed and this is completely unfair.

He added that the defendant is on quite onerous bail conditions which are causing inconvenience. He said the case should be struck out.

Sgt Brian Jacob noted that the injured party had been stabbed in the shoulder and said that seven months and a week is not enough time for the case to be prepared.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said any alleged offence is an offence against the people of Ireland and the injured party is only a witness.

“His stance is neither here nor there,” said Judge Zaidan, refusing the application and adjourning the case to January 25 next.

