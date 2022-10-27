New Orange Level Weather Warning issued for Kildare

FILE PHOTO of lightning
Met Eireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for 16 counties, including Kildare.
The Status Orange warning covers all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.
It comes into effect at 11pm tonight (Thursday) and will remain in place until 7am tomorrow (Friday).
The warning states that heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is likely to cause flooding.
