Kildare man claims his ex-partner threatened to kill him

A man seeking an interim barring order said that his ex-partner threatened to murder him.

The man made the allegation at an in-camera (in private) domestic violence hearing at Naas District Court on Thursday, October 27.

Speaking to Judge Brendan O’ Reilly, he said that he had been with his ex-partner, who he also shared a son with, for over ten years, but they broke up two years ago.

He added that he now had sole custody over his son following a legal ruling.

The man claimed that she called his phone '44 times alone' on Wednesday last.

When asked by the judge if he answered the phone calls, he replied: "Some of them, yes. During the calls, she was very sporadic."

He also alleged that she threatened to kill him over the phone.

He admitted that she had been violent towards him in the past, and also 'swung' at him on Monday when she turned up to his home.

When asked if he attended the hospital, the man replied that he didn’t, as he did not sustain any injuries.

He did however say that he called the gardaí in relation to the incident.

The man’s legal team also said that she took out a protection order against him from another jurisdiction in an attempt to intimidate him, and has also told the man's manager in work that he had abused her.

The judge denied to grant an interim barring order for the man, but did agree agreed to grant a protection order.