CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett dies at 34

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett has died at the age of 34.

Tributes have been paid to the mother-of-two, who died on Thursday night following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Ms Bennett was among hundreds of women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy around incorrect smear test results.

A 2018 review identified at least 221 women diagnosed with cervical cancer who were not previously told about misreported smear tests, and could have been alerted to the early stages of cancer.

Overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was #LynseyBennett. While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her 2 little girls. #RIPLynsey pic.twitter.com/7aMLpWagE2 — (@Stephenteap) October 28, 2022

The mother to daughters Zoe, 14, and nine-year-old Hailee, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017.

Last February, she settled a case against the HSE over the alleged mishandling of her cervical smear tests.

In a statement, her solicitor Gillian O’Mahony said that Ms Bennet passed away peacefully on Thursday night.

She said in a statement: “Lynsey was a very special person.

“Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died in 2017 after two undisclosed false negative cervical cancer tests, paid tribute to her.

He tweeted: “Overwhelmed with emotions at the shock of learning of the passing of the beautiful person and mother that was Lynsey Bennett.

“While her pain ends today it only begins for those who loved her most, my thoughts are especially with her two little girls.”

Ms Bennett’s friend Una Healy was also among those who also paid tribute to her.

She posted on Instagram: “Lynsey, I am heartbroken beyond words.

“I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul.

“Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend.

“My thoughts are with your family and friends especially your babies Zoe and Hailee.”