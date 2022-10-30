Search

30 Oct 2022

New planned developments in the pipeline across Kildare

Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge

Hotel Keadeen

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

30 Oct 2022 5:33 AM

The green light has been given to a number of new developments across Kildare.
Planning permission has been granted for a new café and restaurant in Naas. 
The ground floor premises at No 31 North Main Street is currently a retail shop. 
Approval has now been granted by Kildare County Council to convert the building for the sale of hot and cold food for consumption on and off the premises. 
The green light has also been given to Glide Retail Limited for a new restaurant in the Manor Mills shopping centre on Mill Street in Maynooth.
Planners gave permission for the change of use from the existing bookmakers and training centre to a restaurant.
The planning documents include alterations to provide a window opening to the existing shop front.
Also in the designs are replacement signage and internal alterations.
A fitness facility located in North Kildare has been granted planning permission from Kildare County Council to renovate its premises.
Planning permission documents show that Leixlip Amenities Group (LAG) plans to demolish the existing single storey changing rooms and main entrance area to the north and west of the Leixlip Amenities Centre on Station Road, Leixlip.
The LAG also sought permission for the construction of a new two storey extension to provide a new entrance and reception with café; new ground floor toilets, studio rooms, new changing and shower facilities and an expansion to the existing gym area.
A new first floor area will provide additional gym studio rooms, offices and storage.
Meanwhile, in Leixlip, works are underway on expanding the Willow & Wild Cafe and plans include a new kitchen layout, toilets and a new seating area to cater for maximum 28 people.
Elsewhere, a planning application has been submitted to the Council for a development at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge. 
The hotel wants to build a leisure centre and gym on the ground floor and first floor - with an overall total area of 406 square metres. 

