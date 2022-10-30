Search

30 Oct 2022

Boxing: Kildare man Gary Cully on the way to World title bout

Sensational win for Naas star in 35 seconds on Katie Taylor undercard

Boxing: Kildare man Gary Cully on the way to World title bout

Gary Cully

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

30 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas man, Gary Cully, made it 15 wins out of 15 when defeating Franch lightweight Jaouad Belmehdi (24) on the undercard of the Katie Taylor fight at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

And what a win.

Some 35 seconds into the opening round, Cully caught his opponent putting him on the floor and out of the contest as the referee called a halt as the French man was clearly unable to continue.

For Garry Cully, who is part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable since earlier in the year, this will certainly enhance his growing reputation. The 6'3" lightweight had previously said it was an honour to be part of the Katie Taylor fight night in Wembley and Eddie Hearn was certainly impressied with his latest boxer suggesting in the immediate aftermath that Cully could fight for a world title on the undercard of Katie Taylor's Croke Park homecoming if it goes ahead next year. 

What a prospect that is to look forward to!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media