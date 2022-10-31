Number of changes sought for County Kildare shopping centre

Changes have been sought for a Kildare shopping centre.

Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that Greenfield Shopping Centre Limited is seeking consent for a number of changes at its shopping centre, located at Maynooth Park.

Alterations are being sought for the existing single storey shopping centre, including the provision of a new cafe unit (130 square metres) at ground floor level with an associated outdoor seating area, fronting Straffan Road to the west; provision of a new retail unit (54 square meeting) at ground floor level, located adjacent to the south-eastern site boundary, and alterations to the existing signage and elevational treatment of the existing retail/commercial units.

Consent is also being sought for the extension of the existing structure to provide for 24 build-to-rent apartments on first to third floor levels comprising: nine one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units all of which will be served with private amenity space in the form of balconies/terraces.

These proposed residential units will be located above the existing shopping centre and proposed commercial/retail units. Communal facilities/amenities are provided to serve the proposed residential units including a concierge office at ground floor level, a common room at first floor level and landscaped communal roof terraces at first floor level (342 square meeting) and second floor level (250 square meeting).

In addition, the proposed development will also include: alterations to the existing surface car parking to provide for a total of 43 car parking spaces (including two accessible parking spaces and one go-car car-share space).

A new deliveries area is also proposed to the front of the existing commercial units at ground floor level; the provision of a total of 76 bicycle parking spaces at surface level; alterations to the existing main vehicular entrance off Maynooth Park and internal road layout; the provision of new footpaths and pedestrian circulation space, a bicycle and bin store adjacent to the northern site boundary, with access available from Straffan Road; and provision of a bin store to the rear of the proposed retail unit at ground floor level.

Further permission is being sought from KCC for landscaping, boundary treatments, signage, infrastructural works, foul and surface water drainage, ESB substation, ESB room and water storage room, and all associated site works necessary to facilitate the proposed development

The date received is listed as October 24 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as November 27 and December 18 respectively.