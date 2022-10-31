PHOTOS: Not a Halloween Prank: Car crashes through cemetery wall and damages graves

The car at the scene with damaged headstones visible / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the incredible scene when a car lost control and drove through the wall of a cemetery in north Dublin.
The incident happened in the Donabate area.
Several headstones and graves were damaged.
Dublin Fire Brigade said that firefighters used specialised cutting equipment to remove a person from the vehicle.
A spokesperson added: "The patient was kept stable by Firefighter Paramedics while the roof was removed and then they were transported to hospital by ambulance.
"Unfortunately several graves were damaged."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.