TIDY TOWNS: Four gold, four silver and two bronze medals go to Kildare

Tidy Towns groups in Naas, Maynooth, Kill and Leixlip are celebrating after they were awarded gold medals at this year’s SuperValu national Tidy Towns competition.

Silver medals also went to hard-working activists in Ballymore Eustace, Celbridge, Newbridge and Straffan.

Bronze medals were awarded to committees in Rathangan and Clane.

Caragh achieved the Endeavour Award for County Kildare in this year's Tidy Towns Results.

This award is given for the biggest improvement by an entrant in each county from a previous year.

Kildare County Council hailed the local results as “fantastic” and congratulated the groups from across the county for their dedication to keeping their local areas in pristine condition.

Trim Co Meath won “Ireland’s Tidiest Town” in this year’s competition.

The following are the marks that each town and village received in the national SuperValu Tidy Towns competition:

Allenwood 2205;

Ardclough 353;

Athy 354

Ballitore 840;

Ballymore Eustace 357;

Brannockstown 358;

Broadford 359;

Caragh 1985;

Carbury Village 1189;

Celbridge 338;

Clane 368;

Coilldubh 279;

Derrinturn 1209;

Eadestown 101;

Kilcock 748;

Kilcullen 371;

Kildangan 163;

Kildare 100;

Kill 374;

Kilmead 375;

Leixlip 376;

Maynooth 377;

Milltown 378;

Monasterevin 379;

Naas 382;

Narraghmore 304;

Newbridge 369;

Nurney 1965;

Prosperous 780;

Rathangan 383;

Robertstown 981;

Sallins 384;

Straffan 385.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister Humphries said “The level of competition was extremely high this year with the third highest number of entries ever recorded. I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of Tidy Towns volunteers across the country.”



“The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.”

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million in funding to support the work of individual Tidy Towns Groups around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.