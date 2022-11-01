Kildare GAA: McCabe stars as Maynooth defeat Naas in U23

2022 Whitewater Shopping Centre U23 A Football Group B

Maynooth 0-15

Naas 1-7

Maynooth came out on top of a hotly contested fixture with Naas from the U23 Championship Group ‘A’. The star of the show for the winning side was undoubtedly dual player Cathal McCabe who surely can’t recall the last time he has had a weekend off the field but he showed no signs of fatigue as he amassed a hugely impressive 0-7 in this game.

The early exchanges were competitive with both sides getting on the scoreboard and both in equal measure looking to lay down a marker. Fergal Barry did his best to let this game flow as the tackles flew in early on.

At 0-3 a piece, this game took it’s first twist when Maynooth defender Conor Lynch handled the ball on the ground inside the box. Naas full-forward Luke Griffin, who had put over all three of his team’s scores to that point, stepped up to take the penalty. Griffin coolly slotted past Cian Randles in the Maynooth goal.

Maynooth would respond to the setback in impressive fashion as they drew themselves level with three points without reply. Two of which came from open play and from two men who were instrumental in Maynooth’s success in this game, Kevin Donovan and Cathal McCabe. The attacking pair were a constant threat and linked well with the other members of an impressive Maynooth front line.

The sides were level just before the break but there was still time for one more score as Kevin Donovan got on the scoresheet once more with a well-taken point to give Maynooth a lead going into half time. A bonus to be leading at the break but even more so as Maynooth would be playing with a strong wind at their backs for the final 30 minutes of proceedings.

The second half got under way and soon after came what was undoubtedly the score of the game. The pitch opened up in front of Maynooth centre-back Niall O’Sullivan as the Naas back-line backed off to cover the various runs of that dangerous forward line.

However, the marking would prove futile to prevent a score as O’Sullivan unleashed a sublime effort from the outside of his right boot and straight between the posts.

Maynooth were on top and following Naas’ Drew Costello’s dismissal for a black card offence, the eventual winners began to pull away. Two points each from Cathal McCabe and tricky corner-froward Paddy Mahoney confirmed Maynooth’s position in the ascendency.

Mahoney caused trouble throughout this game and looked like a player who would make you let out a sigh when you found out you had to mark him.

Naas would rally late on to attempt to get back in this game but the home side found it much harder to register scores than their opponents throughout this game. This was epitomised by a drawn out spell of possession for Naas which ended in a Maynooth counter attack and a McCabe score from long range.

Maynooth would close out this game for an impressive win and super performance.

Scorers

Maynooth, Cathal McCabe 0-7 (0-2 frees), Kevin Donovan 0-3, Paddy Mahoney 0-2, David Bonass 0-1, Niall O'Sullivan 0-1, Ciarán Flanagan 0-1.

Naas, Luke Griffin 1-4 (0-2 frees), Niall Aherne 0-2 (0-1 frees), Brendan Quinn 0-1.

Teams

MAYNOOTH: Cian Randles; Cathal Quinn, Conor Lynch, Luke Murnane; Fionn O'Giolláin, Harry Dunne; Ciarán Flanagan, David Bonass; Kevin Donovan, Jack Murnane, Cathal McCabe; Paddy Mahoney, Ronan Walsh, Ciaran Hayes.Subs: Luke Kosinski on for Ciaran Hayes (35 minutes), Conor Walsh on for Ronan Walsh (40 minutes), Rory Byrden on for Luke Murnane (52 minutes), Daniel O'Meara on for Harry Dunne (57 minutes), Paddy Kellett on for Kevin Donovan (60 minutes).

NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Conor Duff, Ciaran Duff, Eamon Dunne; Nick Sweeney, Drew Costello, Sean Woods; Eoin Archbold, Daire Guerin; David Lynch, Brendan Quinn, Billy Byrne; Niall Aherne, Luke Griffin, Eoin Maguire.

Subs: Sam Morrissey on for Sean Woods (Half time), Charlie Murphy on for Conor Duff (50 minutes), Ruairi Waldron on for Eoin Maguire (60 minutes).



Referee: Fergal Barry