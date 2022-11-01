Search

01 Nov 2022

Man fined €400 for stealing cookies worth €2 in Kildare store

Man fined €400 for stealing cookies worth €2 in Kildare store

Naas Courthouse

01 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

A man who stole a packet of cookies worth €2 was handed a €400 fine at Naas District Court.

Alan Halpin, 26, whose address was given as no fixed abode, was prosecuted for theft on November 14, 2019 and failing to appear in court,  at Naas Courthouse on November 27, 2019.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan said that the incident occurred at the Eurostar store at South Main Street, Naas.

The court also heard that the defendant has 13 previous convictions, including six under the Public Order Act and one for theft in 2017.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €400 fine and took the failing to appear prosecution into account.

