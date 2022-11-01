Two Kildare businesses among list of winners who secured portion of €100,000 grant

Two companies based in Kildare have been included among the list of other businesses who managed to secure a portion of a €100,000 grant.

Covéire and Magnetic Mobility joined eight other businesses who secured 2022 Grants for Small Businesses, with each business receiving €10,000.

The grant programme is funded by Three Ireland and managed by the small business network and support provider, Enterprise Nation.

This bursary will be made up of a combination of cash, connectivity solutions from Three Ireland, as well as professional advice and support from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers.

Covéire is a 3D printing business working within the health sphere.

It's primary products are designed prosthetic covers for the lower limb amputee community.

The business also 3D prints gifts and tactile products with braille for those who are visually impaired.

Three Ireland said it chose Covéire as one of this year’s winners to assist in the updating of computers and machinery for the continued success and growth of their business.

Meanwhile, Magnetic Mobility is a bespoke jewellery company that incorporates magnets into their products, which are specially designed for people with arthritis, migraines, back pain and other ailments and conditions.

Having launched the product range in April 2021, Magnetic Mobility products are now stocked in over 30 pharmacies nationwide.

Magnetic Mobility was selected as one of this year’s winners to assist the business with recruitment, alongside marketing and social media growth to help build brand awareness.

Commenting on the news, one of the programme's judges, Padraig Sheerin, the Head of Small-and-Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with Three Ireland, said: "We are incredibly proud to support Ireland’s SME’s through our Grants for Small Businesses.

"For the second consecutive year, Three has partnered with Enterprise Nation on this programme, to assist small businesses in their growth and development.

He continued: "The volume of applicants and the calibre of Irish SME’s operating today are truly outstanding. While competition was fierce, I am delighted to award both Covéire and Magnetic Mobility from Co. Kildare this prize and we look forward to seeing both businesses thrive in the months and years ahead with our support."

Sonya Lennon, another judge for Three Ireland’s Grant for Small Businesses and Entrepreneur and Advocate for Workplace Equality, also said: "As someone who has been involved with many small businesses over the years, I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to judge Three Ireland’s Grants for Small Businesses.

"This year’s programme saw double the number of applicants to that of 2021, highlighting the appetite of business owners to access supports that will help propel their business forward, and this appetite is incredibly inspiring.

"As we know, life for SMEs over the last number of years has been inexplicably difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and now the rising cost of living.

"However, to see the level of drive, enthusiasm and sheer determination amongst these business owners, it is clear Ireland’s SME economy will have a bright future."

Ms Lennon added: "I would like to take this time to congratulate both Covéire and Magnetic Mobility on their extraordinary wins and wish them both every success for the future."

The full panel of judges includes: Padraig Sheerin, Sonya Lennon,. Siobhan Finn (National Hub Network Manager for CEAI), Marine André (Head of Performance at Enterprise Nation) and Michael O’Dea (Senior Development Adviser, High Potential Start-ups, Enterprise Ireland).

For more information about the programme and to keep informed on the 2023 application process, visit Three.ie/business.