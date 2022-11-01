Search

01 Nov 2022

Man allegedly used child’s phone to abuse his partner, Kildare court told

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Man allegedly used child’s phone to abuse his partner, Kildare court told

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

01 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 27, that a man allegedly took one of his children’s phones to verbally abuse his ex-partner.

The woman told sitting judge Brendan O’ Reilly that she had previously been with her partner for over 20 years, but the relationship had ended a few months ago.

She explained that she had moved out of the family home and had moved back in with a relative.

It was heard that the woman and her ex-partner had a number of children together, with the youngest child living with her and her relative.

PHOTOS: Not a Halloween Prank: Car crashes through cemetery wall and damages graves

Gardaí tell Naas District Court that antisocial behaviour is an issue on Kildare trains

PUBLIC DISORDER

JUDGE’S QUESTION

When Judge O’Reilly asked her if her ex-partner had ever physically assaulted her, she said that while he never hit her, he would display threatening and aggressive body language, such as pointing his finger in her face during an argument.

She also claimed that he verbally abused her, and would take drugs whenever he went out with his friends.

The woman further claimed that in one instance, he used a phone which belonged to one of her children to 'shout abuse' at her, and in the past, he had sent 'nasty texts' to her.

When Judge O’Reilly asked if her ex-partner had any kind of orders against her, she replied that he did not.

The judge said that he was satisfied that her situation merited a protection order.

He told gardaí to serve the order on her ex-partner.

Judge O' Reilly also said that the man can only contact the woman to discuss matters related to their children.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media