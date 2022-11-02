Be careful out there! Rain and Wind Warning for Kildare with flooding in places

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Met Éireann Weather Warning has issued a Status Yellow - Wind & Rain warning for Ireland
Valid from 4am Wednesday to 9pm on Wednesday.
Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly.
Some severe and damaging gusts may occur.
Potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.
A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.
