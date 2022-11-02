Accused of stealing watches from Kildare Village

Kildare Village
A defendant who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, October 27, that a man allegedly stole watches from Kildare Village Retail Outlet.
This was the allegation made against Arthur Collins, with an address given as the Ilac Shopping Centre, Dublin 1.
Gardaí told Judge Brendan O’ Reilly that the 35-year-old stood accused of stealing two watches worth €259 each from the FOSSIL store on September 25 last.
It was heard that the two watches were recovered.
Mr Collins' barrister, Aisling Murphy, said that her client would not be able to attend court on the date in question due to an emergency.
The judge agreed to adjourn the case to November 3 to allow time for election.
