Kildare Gardaí investigating after spare wheel stolen from vehicle in estate

File Photo of a spare wheel under a van
Kildare are investigating after a spare wheel was stolen from a vehicle in the Clane area.
The wheel was taken from the undercarriage of a Ford Transit van.
The incident happened in the Hillview Heights area between 6am and 6pm on Sunday, October 30.
Anybody who noticed any suspicious vehicles or people in the area during this time is asked to contact gardai in Clane or Naas.
