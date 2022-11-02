County and Club players of the year announced as seven different clubs take prizes

The end of season Kildare GAA award winners have been announced from the various levels of Kildare football and hurling. As well as county prizes for Kildare Senior footballer of the year and Kildare Senior Hurler of the year.

Scooping the county footballer of the year award was Sarsfields Ben McCormack who was a shining light in Glenn Ryan's attack throughout a promising if not disappointing league and Championship campaign for Kildare.

Kildare Senior Hurler of the year was awarded to Maynooth's Cathal McCabe for his role in Kildare's dominant Christy Ring Cup season.

The Senior prizes for hurling and football both came from Naas as the boys in blue lifted both trophies this year once again. Dermot Hanafin and James Burke claimed the honours for their respective brilliant seasons.

In likely the easiest vote of the list Jimmy Hyland was awarded the Intermediate footballer of the year as he fired Ballyteague to a Championship victory as the competitions top scorer.

The full list is below of winners is below:

UPMC Senior Hurling ----- James Burke (Naas)

UPMC Senior B Hurling ------ Paul Dolan (EECC)

UPMC Intermediate Hurling -----Elian Scanlon (Broadford)

UPMC Junior Hurling ------- JP Crotty (EECC)

Joe Mallon Motors SF ------ Dermot Hanafin (Naas)

The Auld Shebeen Bar IFC ------ Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football ---- John Tracey (Straffan)

Kildare GAA Senior Football ----- Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

Kildare GAA Senior Hurler ---- Cathal McCabe (Maynooth)