Kildare court: Newbridge man allegedly assaulted woman in Naas

Naas courthouse
A woman was allegedly assaulted by a man on Naas Main Street.
Naas District Court was told on Thursday, October 27 about the allegation against Bryan Caul, whose address was listed in court documents as Apartment 2E Roseville Court, Newbridge.
The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.
It was heard that the defendant allegedly assaulted the woman on August 8 last, which would constitute a contravention of Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.
Judge Brendan O’Reilly adjourned the case to April 20, 2023, in order to allow time for a new hearing date.
He granted bail for Mr Caul, on the condition that he stay away from the alleged injured party.
