€5,000 donated to Kildare-based Barretstown by new Amazon facility in Dublin

The team at Amazon’s new Dublin fulfilment centre has marked the site’s opening by donating €5,000 to Barretstown, which provides life changing therapeutic programmes for children affected by serious illness and their families.

A donation of €5,000 was made to Barretstown Children’s Charity by the charity committee at the new Amazon fulfilment centre as part of the company’s community support programme. Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness – supported behind the scenes by 24-hour on site medical and nursing care.

Speaking on the donation, Darragh Kelly, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dublin, said: “The support Barretstown Children’s Charity provides for families across Ireland is fantastic and we want to lend a helping hand with this donation. We’re passionate about supporting organisations that help communities across Ireland and it’s great to make this donation to Barretstown Children’s Charity’s staff and volunteers.”

Amanda Kilbride works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dublin and was part of the team that chose the charity for the donation. She added: “I’m really pleased that Amazon has chosen Barretstown Children’s Charity for this support. Everyone on our team has been really excited to open our new building and what better way to mark the occasion than by making a donation to a charity that does so much for families across Ireland.”

Eleanor Ryan from Barretstown Children’s Charity said: “I’d like to thank Darragh and the team at Amazon in Dublin for this donation, on behalf of everyone at Barretstown. Donations like this means we can continue to support children and families across Ireland and we’re grateful for this gesture from the Amazon team.”

Barretstown Children’s Charity received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout Ireland.

Amazon’s new 630,000 square foot fulfilment centre, in Dublin’s Baldonnell Business Park, has created 500 new jobs and will help provide faster delivery for customers across the country seven days a week, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.

The Dublin fulfilment centre, the first of its kind in Ireland, will hold millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers across the island of Ireland. The fulfilment centre in Dublin joins the two Amazon delivery stations, based in Rathcoole and Ballycoolin, to open in the Republic of Ireland. Amazon also has delivery stations in Northern Ireland, located in Belfast and Portadown.

The introduction of the first fulfilment centre in Ireland builds on Amazon’s continued commitment to, and investment in, the country after opening the first Amazon office in Ireland in September 2004. In April 2006, Amazon opened a Customer Service Centre in Cork, and in November 2007, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its first infrastructure region outside of the US in Ireland. Since this time, AWS has continued to invest in Ireland and the impact of its investments today supports 8,700 jobs directly and indirectly and generates growth in economic output of €1.45 billion a year.

Amazon provides competitive pay, excellent benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for its employees. Amazon pays all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees in the Republic of Ireland a minimum of €13.50 per hour. Employees are also offered a comprehensive benefits package including include private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount as well as a company pension plan.

Anyone can find out more about what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre by signing up for a virtual tour at amazonfctours.com.