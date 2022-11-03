Search

03 Nov 2022

KILDARE: Christmas lights being switched on in Naas on November 26

Christmas lights turned on in Naas in 2019

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Santa is coming to Naas town on November 26, arriving at the courthouse around 12 noon until 4pm, so don’t miss out.

The town's Christmas lights will also be officially turned on by the Mayor, Cllr Fintan Brett at 4.30pm.

Christmas lights and other festivities in Naas are organised by a committee made up of Cllr Anne Breen, Catherine Whelan, Cllr Brett, Cllr Colm Kenny, Kim Kelleher, Fiona Masterson and Rioghnagh Bracken.

Committee member Rioghnagh Bracken said: "Santa will be rewarding those children that have been good all year with a little something special in his fantastic grotto and with the help of his little elves.

"There will be on entertainment on the street of Naas  including music at the courthouse from Celine Dunne, Brian Brady, the hospital choir, Kilteel and Kill Ceili Band and many more.

"Due to a huge demand this year will see an increase of market stalls at the Friary Road carpark and other areas.

"The highlight of the day however, is the turning on of the Christmas lights, for which we have invited our Mayor to do at around 4.30 pm that evening.

"We expect it to be a fantastic day with plenty of music and fun.

On behalf of the committee I would like to thank Naas Gardaí, Naas Rovers, Naas Basketball Club, Naas CBS, Naas Civil Defence, and of course Kildare County Council."

