KILDARE: Land Development Agency seeking tenders to develop major Naas site

The Land Development Agency is seeking tenders for the Devoy Barracks housing development on John Devoy Road, Naas.
The aim is to develop affordable sale, cost rental and social housing and apartments.
The development consists of 19,650 sqm of accommodation.
It will deliver 219 new homes, comprising of a mix of terraced houses, duplexes, apartments, a creche, and all ranging in height from 2 to 5 storeys.
The project will be contracted in two phases.
