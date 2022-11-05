Kildare GAA: huge weekend for Naas, Ballyteague and Straffan

It's back-to-back Kildare senior winners, Naas, taking on back-to-back senior Dublin winners Kilmacud Crokes, a repeat of the Leinster Club final of 2021 this weekend.

That time the venue was Croke Park, this time around it is Parnell Park, on Sunday, a game that throws-in at 3.30, a much anticipated game and one that the Dublin boys are firm favourites to advance.

That, however, will not affect Naas in any way.

When these sides last met back on January 8 the winners on the day were the star-studded Crokes against a Naas side minus the services of Darragh Kirwan who missed out on that game through injury.

Dublin star, Paul Mannion will miss out on Sunday having picked up an bad injury in the Dublin Championship.

However the Dublin side will have the services of one Galway player and All-Star Shane Walsh, he having transferred, moved or call it what you like, to Kilmacud soon after the All-Ireland defeat of his native county to Kerry, albeit among much criticism, from Galway and further afield.

Walsh played a major role in his new club's SFC final win over Na Fianna, with some much needed points in the second half.

Kilmacud were firm favourites last term to go all the way in the All-Ireland Club final but lost out to Down champions Kilcoo 2-8 to 0-13 after extra time and are again firm favourites not to just beat Naas but to go all the way and capture the All-Ireland.

Naas have enjoyed another fine season. Winning their first title last year since 1990, the previous one back in 1932. Now under new manager Joe Murphy, they proved worthy champions, coming through the tough side of the draw defeating Sarsfields and Celbridge along the way and then proving too strong for Clane in the final.

If anything, in this writer's opinion, Naas are stronger than they were last term. They have gained a lot of experience over the last 18 months or so and that has been very evident throughout their campaign in 2022.

Darragh Kirwan is back and fully fit, Luke Mullins a very steady influence between the sticks while elsewhere the experience of Eoin Doyle, Eamonn Callaghan, while players such as Cathal Daly, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott and Tom Browne

Alex Beirne, the forementioned Darragh Kirwan along with senior club player of the year, Dermot Hanafin, are all enjoying a fine season.

And what of Kilmacud Crokes?

They defeated Na Fianna by a single point (0-11 to 0-10) the same winning margin that they defeated Jude's the previous year (1-7 to 1-6), low scoring games that confirm Crokes ability to dig out result when under pressure.

Last season they defeated Naas in the Leinster Club final by seven — 0-14 to 0-7, a game that Naas, minus Darragh Kirwan remember, never really got into.

This time around we can expect much more.

While Shane Walsh is the main man, he scored four points against Na Fianna, but there is more to them than just their latest recruit.

Experienced players such as Rory O'Carroll, Ben Shovlin, Craig Dias, Dara Mullin and Shane Cunningham are talented without doubt.

Yes, Paul Mannion will be a big loss but his loss is more or less offset by Walsh's inclusion.

This game could be a lot closer than many expect; the odds of 4/1 for Naas are certainly attractive and if they can get to grips with Walsh they could cause a big upset and march on to the last four.

LEINESTER IFC

Today, Saturday Ballyteague enter the Leinster IFC Club scene when they take on Meath champions Dunshaughlin, at Pairc Tailteann, a game that throws in at 1.30.

No doubt a big step-up for The Larks but one they will no doubt relish.

Dunshaughlin were relegated from the senior ranks in 2021, having competed at senior level since 1998 so no doubt more than happy to return to the top grade and now have their eyes on a Leinster title.

Dunshaughlin defeated Duleek/ Bellewstown by 0-17 to 0-7 in the IFC, having beaten Nobber, as expected, in the semi-final.

The Meath boys will go into this one as firm favourites but Ballyteague have been the underdogs in many a game this season and have come through.

No doubt a lot will be expected of Jimmy Hyland who has been in brilliant form this season.

The Larks are a side that will hang in and grind out a result and if they are to do so on Saturday they will need to get big games out of the likes of David Randles, Glen Thorpe, Seamus Hanafin, Fionn Murphy, Stephen Ennis, Brian McGrath and of course county man Jimmy Hyland.

We are now entering the time of year with the surfaces playing very heavy, pitch soft and all that goes with that, often under these conditions gaps between teams narrow, hot favourites often come unstuck and no doubt Ballyteague will be hoping that will be case come Saturday.

No doubt a big ask for Ballyteague, playing against a side that were senior in2021, playing in their opponents back yard but they have shown they are capable of upsetting the odds this season and hopefully that can be the case again this weekend.

LEINSTER CLUB JFC

Straffan are back in action also today (Saturday), and having defeated Barrowhouse by ten points in their opening game they now travel to Carlow to take on their junior champions, Clonmore, a game that throws-in at 1.30 at Newwatch Dr Cullen Park.

It took the Kildare junior champions a while to settle against Barrowhouse but once they got into their stride they took control, scoring no less than eight unanswered points on the resumption to pull clear.

Clonmore defeated Leighlin in the Carlow JFC final, after a replay, winning 2-12 to 2-6. The replay was a contrast to the first game which finished 0-7 a piece.

Straffan will come into this one with a lot of confidence and with Austin Allen, Rob Kelly, the Treacy boys and a fine keeper in Matthew Duggan they will be expected to advance to the semi-final with their aim firmly set on a Leinster title.