KILDARE: Punchestown getting ready for family-friendly two-day Winter Festival

A sporting and social favourite, the Punchestown Winter Festival returns on Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20 with an action packed programme of brilliant racing, live music, family fun and unique dining experiences in store as the Punchestown team commit to deliver a quality experience for all ages at the right price.

At the centre of the double header comes top class racing and the Punchestown Winter Festival welcomes the stars of the game as they launch their season campaigns. Household names like Rachael Blackmore, Willie Mullins and champion jockey Paul Townend will set out their stalls in the first grade one hurdle of the season. The prestigious Unibet Morgiana Hurdle takes centre stage on Sunday 20th November and is a wonderful opportunity to see champion hurdle contenders in the flesh. The supporting card more than holds its own with spectator favourites like the Risk Of Thunder Cross Country race and grade two Florida Pearl Chase on offer. Day one, Saturday 19th November, is full of potential thrillers as we kick off with two

chases over the famous Punchestown fences before enjoying two graded hurdles and more.

Off the turf and in the enclosures visitors can enjoy entertainment for all ages and levels of horse racing knowledge or experience. There will be live music in the grandstand after racing each day with a wide selection of bars including the Open Gate, Loft and Archive bars all providing excellent viewing, seating and access for your comfort. Enjoy all that a race day has to offer with the peace of mind that there will be a bus transfer service into Naas after racing each day.

Punchestown is a family friendly venue and with free parking, free admission to all under 14 years, ample buggy friendly hardcore space and child friendly dining options. Junior racegoers and families will be pleased to hear that The Playroom is back in action. This complimentary indoor facility is located next to the horse walk where a selection of games, chill out movie corner, face painting and activities will keep the younger race goers entertained during weekend race days this winter.

For families who may have outgrown the face painting stage, the ever-popular Race &Dine package is a wonderful way to elevate quality time or celebrate a special occasion. Enjoy all that is so special about an afternoon at the races from an amazing vantage point overlooking the beautiful Punchestown setting. With the ‘race’ aspect delivered, the excellent Kildare based Lily and Wild team will prepare and serve a selection of delicious seasonal dishes as part of the three course ‘dine’ element. Reserved table, guest tipster, bar, betting and full access to enclosure services like parade ring and bookmakers ring are all part of the package.

Conor O’Neill Punchestown CEO shares the teams focus to provide value to racegoers: “Running a business and a household means that I am acutely aware of just how expensive life has become! When choosing how to spend your hard-earned money you want to get value and a quality day out for you and your family or pals. We get that. We all do the same. With this in mind we have discounts and free race cards for those who book in advance, children under 14 always race for free at Punchestown and can enjoy free games and entertainment. We have worked hard with our catering and beverage partners to deliver

quality and variety at the best price point that we can. An afternoon at the races with up close access to world class stars of sport offers hours of entertainment and certainly represents good value by comparison to many other options. On behalf of the team I would like to say that we look forward to seeing visitors of all ages enjoy Punchestown this winter as People make Punchestown.

So the message from Punchestown is to dress up or wrap up but certainly round up the gang and come racing this winter at this special place on your doorstep in the heart of Kildare.

Punchestown Winter Festival Quick Guide:

When: Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th November 2022

Time: First race/last race 12.30 & 4pm Saturday. 11.45 & 3.50pm Sunday.

Tickets: €15pp in advance includes free racecard on arrival. €20 on the day. Seniors and students can

purchase for €15 on the day. Children under 14 years FREE. Visit www.punchestown.com

Make Your Day: Live music and bus service into Naas after racing both days.

Dining: Race & Dine packages in restaurant or private suite from €52pp.

Hay Café and The Feedroom for carvery lunches, light snacks, pastries and barista coffee.

The Playroom – Free indoor child friendly room with games, activities, movie corner, face painting etc. This is not a crèche facility and a parent or guardian must supervise children please.

More: For the best info follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. Get the best deals when you sign up

to our newsletter. Visit www.punchetsown.com or call the team who are happy to help.