Update in case involving Kildare man who allegedly assaulted another man in the shower

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph
A Naas District Court case involving an allegation of assault was sent forward for trial on Thursday, November 3.
The case concerns one David Buckley, with an address given as 322 Castlemitchell in Athy.
It was heard on a previous court date that the 42-year-old allegedly trespassed on a property in Athy on May 22 last, and allegedly assaulted the injured party while he was in the shower.
It was claimed that this alleged assault resulted in the injured party needing 10 stitches to his ear.
Mr Buckley's case was sent forward by Judge Miriam Walsh to the present sittings of Naas Central Criminal Court, which commenced on October 10.
