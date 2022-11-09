Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 9

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ber) Berney

Crophill, Castledermot, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Predeceased by her parents Annie & Michael, brother Tommy, sisters Shelia & Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin, daughter Tina, sisters Esther, Ann & Margaret, brother Michael, grandchildren Ava & Mia, Tina's partner Daniel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY BER REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Catledermot from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St.Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation Box In Funeral Home and Church.

Ber's funeral mass can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/Castledermot

The death has occurred of Vincent (Vinnie) Cullinan

Allenwood, Kildare / Blackrock, Dublin



Cullinan, Vincent (Vinnie), Allenwood South, Co. Kildare and late of Seafield Crescent, Blackrock, Dublin, November 6th 2022, suddenly at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving children Karen and Stephen, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren DJ, Alex and Kayleigh, ex-wife and good friend Bertha and her husband Kevin, sister Rosemary, brothers Noel and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and pet dogs Rocky and Lily.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous (W91T62P) on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.caraghparish.net/webcam

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Friday at approx. 12:45pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Henry

Glendale Meadows, Leixlip, Kildare / Riverstown, Sligo



Henry, Francis (Frank), Glendale Meadows, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Whitehill, Riverstown, Co. Sligo, November 7th 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his loving parents Peter and Anne, brothers Patrick and Seamus and sister Mary.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his devoted wife Anne, children Noel, Emer, Colm and Maeve, son-in-law Barry, Maeve’s partner John and cherished grandchildren Patrick, Annabelle, Jonathan and Sophia.

Dearly missed by his brothers and sisters, Nancy, Peter-Joe, Sean, Jerry, Micheál, Teresa and Vincent, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Francis Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday (Nov. 10th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday (Nov. 11th) at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, may leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

House strictly private to family outside of the reposing times, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday (Nov. 11th) at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/confey-parish

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Francis to Irish Cancer Research by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

“ Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis “

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Bridget M. Kane

Main Street, Castledermot, Kildare



Bridget M. Kane (Biddy) Main Street, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 7th November 2022 in her 98th year; Biddy passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; she was lovingly cared for by the nurses and staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow, Co. Carlow; predeceased by her sister Una and brothers Thomas and Michael; sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

May Biddy rest in peace.

Reposing at Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Wednesday evening from 6 o’c. until 8 o’c. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Thursday morning for 10 o’c Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

Biddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/Castledermot

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Sheila) D'Arcy

Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Dublin 12, Dublin



D'Arcy, Eamonn (Sheila), Former International, League of Ireland and English League Goalkeeper, Hollywood Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Clogher Road, Dublin 12, November 7th 2022, peacefully in the Blackrock Clinic. Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Geraldine, Susan, Michael and Alan, sons-in-law John and Vinny, daughters-in-law Chris and Jo, grandchildren Aideen, Cathal, Darren, Oisin, Eamonn, Brendan, Maeve, Faye and Aiden, great-grandchildren Mia, Kealan and Fionn, sister Ann, brother Ciaran, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Eamonn will be reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Thursday at approx. 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Eamonn to Goal and Enable Ireland which can be made by clicking on the following links : https://www.goalglobal.org/donate/ https://www.enableireland.ie/donate

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.