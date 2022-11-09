Man accused of assaulting another man on the backstreets of Newbridge, County Kildare

Eyre Street, Google Maps Street View
A man was allegedly assaulted by another man in the backstreets of Newbridge.
That’s according to gardaí, who made the comments on Thursday, November 3, at Naas District Court.
It was alleged that Chrystian Dubert, with an addressed listed as 11 Wallace Court in Newbridge, assaulted the injured party at Eyre Street, Newbridge on May 3, 2020.
Substitute Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the case involving the 41-year-old defendant for hearing on December 15.
