Produced axe in Kildare shop — alleged

The case was heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, November 3.
An axe was allegedly produced by a man in a shop.
Naas District Court was told on Thursday, November 3 that 19-year-old Jordan Howe with an address listed as 53 The Oaks in Newbridge, produced the axe in a shop on July 14 last.
It was heard that he was allegedly accompanied by a 40-year-old man named Adrian Tiernan, with an address listed as 26 Pomeroy Park, Rathangan.
The case involving both defendants was adjourned by Judge Miriam Walsh to January 5, 2023, in order to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
