KILDARE: Driver over drink-drive limit at checkpoint in Prosperous

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at Prosperous when they stopped this car.
The driver was arrested after they were found to be over the legal limit and had no insurance.
The car was seized and court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile, Naas Roads Policing Unit, on patrol in Celbridge, stopped a car for no insurance.
The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine and was arrested for drug driving.
The car was impounded and court proceedings have commenced.
