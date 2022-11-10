KILDARE: Council says it will repair fire damaged house in Naas estate

Search

10 Nov 2022

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council says it intends to repair a house that was badly damaged by fire.

Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the house, located in the Sarto area of Naas, “has been left in a dilapidated state for quite a while.”

He added: “It is in a nice cul de sac, it looks terrible (and) the residents are very concerned.”

KCC responded that it is currently in the process of finalising the procurement process for refurbishment and pre-letting repairs there.

A contractor will be appointed in the coming weeks and “works are programmed to commence on site prior to the end of October.”

A KCC report added that recent experiences of the housing  maintenance team regarding repair works on similarly fire damaged properties, elsewhere in the county, suggest that the overall timescale for completion of works “to an appropriate standard will be circa 24 weeks.”

The report also noted that  all efforts will be taken to expedite this time frame with a view to reallocating the house “as soon as practicably possible.”

