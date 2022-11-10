Mary Cunningham, Kill and Naas.

Mary Cunnimgham
The late Mary Cunningham, of Kill Lodge, Kill, who died on September 23 was a beloved lady in the Kildare community. For many years she ran the Five Lamps public house at South Main Street, Naas, following the death of her mother Martha Cunningham.
She retired 15 years ago and she and her sister Antoinette moved to Kill.
Mary was a dedicated and active member of several societies chief among them being the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
She was president of St. John the Baptist Conference twice as well as being a member of St. Itas Conference which looked after the SVP housing in the town of Naas. To both conferences Mary gave her all.
Her sympathetic nature, empathy and non judgmental attitude gave solace to many people in need. Mary was a fantastic gardener and needed no help with the hard work of digging and planting.
The country markets was another society dear to her. Once again she found herself presiding over this society for a number of years. She had a stall at the country market in Naas and each week would sell out all her well nurtured plants.
Mary’s last years were blighted by ill health but she fought bravely on, ably assisted by her carer, Frances Cole.
She will be sadly missed by all those who sought refuge from her over the years but especially her colleagues in the Vincent de Paul Society and the country markets.
Her funeral took place to St Corban’s cemetery in Naas, following requiem mass at St Brigid’s Church, Kill.
Mary, daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (nee Dempsey) Cunningham, was predeceased by her loving sister Antoinette and infant brother Joseph. She is greatly missed by her cousins, cousins-in-law, Frances Cole, family and friends
For Mary: By Timmy Conway
I was a young boy, coming from school
My schoolbag tucked tightly under my arm
Stopping at Cunningham’s Field
Mesmerised, watching
The horse at full gallop
Coming down the steep hill
Jumping the jumps
Cantering - in full control
Was it Elizabeth Taylor in National Velvet?
The most beautiful sight I had ever seen
My schoolmates gathered round as we watched in silence and in awe
Hearing later of her free spirit
Her laughing smile
That knew no bounds
Princess of the poor
With a joy for giving
The essence of Vincent DePaul
A beautiful person
With the hand of charity, without strings, without judgment
For judgement to Mary was a foreign land
An inspiration to all who knew her
A Friend in need
Mary’s soft voice and gentle spirit
Will guide us into our futures
God bless you Mary, your work done, your legacy secure
Rest softly, O kind spirit, O gentle heart
Rest softly, softly rest
