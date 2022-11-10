Mary Cunningham, Kill and Naas.

The late Mary Cunningham, of Kill Lodge, Kill, who died on September 23 was a beloved lady in the Kildare community. For many years she ran the Five Lamps public house at South Main Street, Naas, following the death of her mother Martha Cunningham.

She retired 15 years ago and she and her sister Antoinette moved to Kill.

Mary was a dedicated and active member of several societies chief among them being the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She was president of St. John the Baptist Conference twice as well as being a member of St. Itas Conference which looked after the SVP housing in the town of Naas. To both conferences Mary gave her all.

Her sympathetic nature, empathy and non judgmental attitude gave solace to many people in need. Mary was a fantastic gardener and needed no help with the hard work of digging and planting.

The country markets was another society dear to her. Once again she found herself presiding over this society for a number of years. She had a stall at the country market in Naas and each week would sell out all her well nurtured plants.

Mary’s last years were blighted by ill health but she fought bravely on, ably assisted by her carer, Frances Cole.

She will be sadly missed by all those who sought refuge from her over the years but especially her colleagues in the Vincent de Paul Society and the country markets.

Her funeral took place to St Corban’s cemetery in Naas, following requiem mass at St Brigid’s Church, Kill.

Mary, daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (nee Dempsey) Cunningham, was predeceased by her loving sister Antoinette and infant brother Joseph. She is greatly missed by her cousins, cousins-in-law, Frances Cole, family and friends

For Mary: By Timmy Conway

I was a young boy, coming from school

My schoolbag tucked tightly under my arm

Stopping at Cunningham’s Field

Mesmerised, watching

The horse at full gallop

Coming down the steep hill

Jumping the jumps

Cantering - in full control

Was it Elizabeth Taylor in National Velvet?

The most beautiful sight I had ever seen

My schoolmates gathered round as we watched in silence and in awe

Hearing later of her free spirit

Her laughing smile

That knew no bounds

Princess of the poor

With a joy for giving

The essence of Vincent DePaul

A beautiful person

With the hand of charity, without strings, without judgment

For judgement to Mary was a foreign land

An inspiration to all who knew her

A Friend in need

Mary’s soft voice and gentle spirit

Will guide us into our futures

God bless you Mary, your work done, your legacy secure

Rest softly, O kind spirit, O gentle heart

Rest softly, softly rest