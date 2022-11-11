Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 11

The death has occurred of Ava Rose Berney Cahill

Crophill, Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by her Nanny Bernadette (Ber) Berney and Grandad Martin Ging. Cherished daughter of Tina and Daniel, Loving sister of Mia. Sadly missed by Grandad Paddy, Sadie, Nanny Karen, Uncle Kevin, Auntie Esther, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

MAY AVA REST IN PEACE.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Annie Josephine BRADY (née O'Donnell)

Southampton and formerly of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow / Kildare



Jo Brady, 24 October 2022 (peacefully) Southampton. Formerly of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow. Adored sister of Mona Conroy and dearly departed Seán, Marie and Gay. Perfect mother of Anne-Marie, Una and Paul. Cherished grandmother of Ali, Frankie, Claudie, Annie, Sammie, Jo and Matty. Jo was a nurse and midwife and will be remembered fondly by colleagues and patients for her compassion and care over the course of a long and happy career.

May Jo rest in peace.

Service on Tuesday 22nd November 2022 at 2:30pm in Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, West End, Southampton, Hampshire, SO30 2HL.

Reception afterwards at 3.30pm in Botley Park Hotel & Country Club, Winchester Road, Botley, Southampton, SO32 2UA.

Family flowers only please. Donaitions in lieu, if desired, to British Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Geraghty

Kilronan, Cornelscourt, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff and management of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Sinead, son Brian, son in law Frank, daughter in law Céire, grandchildren Rowan and Libby, brother Bernard, sisters Anne and Frances, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's funeral Directors on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 4pm. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of William Michael (Liam) Mulhall

Huntstown, Dublin / Castledermot, Kildare



William Michael (Liam) Mulhall (Westhaven, Huntstown, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare) November 8th 2022, (unexpectedly) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jian Wen, stepson Guan Yi Wang, son Liam, daughter-in-law Amelie, grandson Seán, granddaughter Evana, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village (Eircode D15PY23) on Sunday afternoon (13th November) from 3pm until 5pm. Removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on Monday morning (14th November) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Liam’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://www.huntstownparish.ie/webcam/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.