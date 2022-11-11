Kildare mother-of-six given prison sentence for 'crime spree'

A woman stole from two Tullamore stores on three occasions and a Portlaoise store, last week's Tullamore Court was told.

Before the court was Rebecca Martin, 23 Rheban Manor, Athy, who pleaded guilty to the four Section Four theft matters.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said that at 6.45pm on Wednesday October 13, 2021, Martin entered Woodies Tullamore and stole a sheet sander worth €29. “She put it into her trolley and left the store without paying,” he remarked.

On the same date she stole €32 worth of groceries from Lidl in Tullamore.

On November 9th 2021 at 5.30pm she stole more groceries from Lidl in Tullamore.

On October 12th 2021 she stole from Mihealth, Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

CCTV footage caught the defendant in the act of removing the items from the shelves.

The Sergeant said Martin has eleven previous convictions including several counts of Section 4 of the Theft Act.

The defending solicitor said her client is 27 years of age and was suffering from post natal depression. She has six young children.

“She's been in custody for the last nine days in Dóchas,” continued the solicitor, “which has been a huge eye-opener for her. Please give her a lengthy suspended sentence. I don't think she will ever be before the court again because the last number of days in prison has had a jolting effect on her.”

Judge Cody asked if he could be presented with evidence about the post natal depression. The solicitor said that could be arranged. She added that if someone has six children at a young age, as her defendant did, then the likelihood of suffering from post natal depression would be higher.

The solicitor added that Martin had money in court to compensate the injured parties for their financial loss.

“She is very remorseful for what she did,” continued the solicitor.

“It's a bit late,” commented Judge Andrew Cody, “to be offering money for goods that were stolen over a year ago. This money should have been forthcoming months ago.”

The Judge pointed out that Martin went on a “crime spree” which lasted for a number of months.

“Given the seriousness of the offence, I won't suspend the prison sentence. Therefore, I am sentencing to three months in prison.”