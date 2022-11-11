‘This can make someone's everyday school life that little bit easier’ — School in Newbridge, County Kildare, awarded for challenging racism and promoting inclusion

A school from Newbridge is among 10 schools in Ireland which were awarded Yellow Flags at a ceremony in The Ark Children’s Hub, Dublin.

The schools were awarded for their efforts to tackle racism and create more inclusive school environments of all cultures, ethnicities and religions.

The event which was hosted by RTÉ presenter, teacher and author Emer O’Neill showcased the work undertaken by the six primary, and four post primary schools.

Accepting the flag for St Conleth’s Community College, Newbridge, student Kimberley Soupa said: "No matter who you are, or where you come from we should all be appreciated in school. This can make someone's everyday school life that little bit easier."

Sian Abraham Long, Coordinator of the Programme, also spoke at the event, where she said: "We have worked with over 188 schools in Ireland, and are a proven model to combat racism, but the Programme requires government investment to ensure elements of it are curriculum based and that teacher training is consistent, so all children and schools are working by the same standards."

She added: "The long promised National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) due for early 2023 will look to strengthen inclusion and anti-racism at all levels of education, and the Yellow Flag is central to delivering those aims, but needs government commitment."

The Yellow Flag Programme, which is the only one its kind in Ireland, provides schools with the tools to shape learning environments through an 8 Step series of practical actions, which ensures prejudice and discrimination cannot flourish.

An assessment of the experiences and views of students and their learning materials, is one of the first Steps and 19 schools, comprising 2,354 pupils on the Programme in 2021 and 2022, took part in a survey which showed:

74 per cent said their ethnic and/or cultural identity was respected in the school community. However less than half of all pupils said it was reflected in the classroom and learning materials

Almost 36 per cent in post primary schools had witnessed a 'racist incident in their school and 2 in 10 had witnessed it more than once.

4 in 10 pupils said their ethnic/cultural identity was represented in the school environment.

BACKGROUND

Since it was founded in 2008 by the Irish Traveller Movement, 48,944 students incorporating 83 nationalities and ethnicities, and 4,470 teachers, have taken part in the initiative.

A Yellow Flag achievement requires schools to establish a Diversity Committee, of students, parents and teachers and complete all 8 steps including a survey of inclusion issues, a teacher Continued Professional Development training workshop, produce an anti-racism policy, and classroom work on intercultural education.

After assessment, schools are awarded their Flags, erected outside their school signalling to the wider community that theirs is an inclusive, anti-racist environment.