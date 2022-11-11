Seanad Éireann supports the extension of the short hop zone, Kildare Senator says

A Kildare-based Senator has said that Seanad Éireann supports the extension of the short hop zone.

Newbridge based Fianna Fail senator Fiona O' Loughlin, has said that she has secured the support of the Seanad to call for the extension of the short hop zone and the establishment of a medium hop zone.

The motion, devised, secured and proposed by the Newbridge resident called for an extension of the current short hop zone to 50 kilometres and for the establishment of a medium hop zone between 50 and 75 kilometres of Dublin.

Commenting on the announcement, Senator O' Loughlin said: "This motion seeks to improve the affordability metrics for commuters who reside outside of the short hop boundaries and seeks to even the playing field for residents of the same area.

"The short hop zone is the correct policy, and in my view has been successful in terms of attracting commuters onto public transport. But the current boundaries simply do not go far enough."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil. File Photograph.

She continued: "Simply moving the radius to 50km and leaving it there, as is Fine Gael policy, just pushed the can onto other areas, leaving communities on the new fringes to start their own fight all over again.

"The creation of a medium hop zone between 50km and 75km is a logical accompaniment.

"This would include stops towns such as Drogheda, Monasterevin and Portarlington, allowing commuters some relief on their fares also."

Senator O’Loughlin added: "I will continue to advocate for a better deal for South Kildare commuters."